World Asthma Day 2023: 5 common triggers of asthma to watch out for during summer

'World Asthma Day' is observed annually on May 2. Summer heat can be dangerous for those who have asthma because it can constrict and restrict airways, which can cause breathing challenging. Asthma symptoms may worsen during the summer because of the heavy air, which can trap chemicals and dirt.

Due to the same cause, levels of air pollution may be high throughout the summer, which can be challenging for people with asthma. There are several triggers that might affect asthma sufferers throughout this season; here are a few to be aware of.

Humid weather: Asthmatic patients may find it difficult to breathe because of the thick, heavy, and moist air. They could experience breathlessness and a tightening of the chest.

Intense exercise: For those with asthma, physical activity can be highly beneficial if they take appropriate precautions and medicine. However, in the summer months are more likely to experience an exercise-induced asthma attack because of the humid weather.

Pollution: Everyone faces risk while breathing in air contaminants. Pollutant exposure, particularly for asthmatics, can quickly impair lung function and set up asthma attacks.

Insect bites: Symptoms of asthma can be brought on by allergies that are triggered by insect bites.

Pollen: During the summer, one may be exposed to various pollen and allergic reactions. The signs of asthma may be brought on by them, and allergic reactions can arise as a result, making the symptoms even more difficult to control.

READ | 5 healthy reasons why you should use olive oil in your kitchen

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)