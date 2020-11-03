Weight Loss: Here's why women are better at dieting than men

Women are more consistent with dieting and focus more on clean eating and maintaining their health, however, their journey to lose the extra kilos is more challenging as compared to men.

According to a report in The Times of India, one of the major reasons for it is women's inadequacy to resist "sinful savouries".

Men are better at resisting a plate full of a tempting treat as compared to women.

As per a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, men are better dieters than women, which helps them shed kilos faster.

The study was conducted on a group of 23 volunteers who were asked to fast for a day and then suppress their thoughts related to food. It was found that male participants had fewer hunger pangs and cravings as compared to females. Through brain scanning, it was revealed that men had far less activity than women in a part of the brain linked to the desire for food.

As per the study, men are more single-minded and tend to commit themselves more as compared to women. The second reason is their hormones. Women have more estrogen as compared to men. This hormone promotes weight gain and makes it hard for them to shed kilos.

To fight this, it is important to know that weight loss does not have everything to do with eating and exercising habits. It is influenced by a lot of things. Every person has a distinguished weight loss journey. You should focus on yourself and stay motivated to reach your goals.If you crave your favourite treat, then it is not bad to indulge in it sometimes but try and eat healthy for the most part to reach and stay on your goals.