Papaya to dried prunes: 5 summer fruits to keep constipation at bay

Stomach health is related to the health of our entire body. Digestive problems like constipation, bloating and acidity affect our physical health as well as our mental health, which can lead to mood swings, low energy during the day as well as many other health problems. Constipation is diagnosed when one has not been able to have bowel movements for 3 or more days. Bloating, abdominal pain, and cramps can be other symptoms of chronic constipation. The main reason for constipation is our food and drink. Fried foods or low fiber diet, drinking too little water throughout the day, and high stress are all major causes of constipation.

Dehydration is more common in the summer season due to increased heat, sweating and increased need for water to keep the body cool. When there is not enough water in our body system, a person becomes constipated. Apart from fiber there are many fruits which have high water content which can do wonders for our gut health.

Among summer fruits, we have mangoes, jamuns, grapes, watermelons, papayas, apples, bananas, sweet oranges and muskmelons. The biggest advantage of fruit is that it has high water content. According to nutritionist Anupama Menon, 'all these are important points in relieving constipation and increasing the effect of prebiotics in the gut.' Another reason for constipation is eating high sugar and high calorie foods on a regular basis. The sweet cravings after lunch can make you crave for the sweets you were trying to avoid the whole day.

Summer fruits for constipation:

Here are some summer fruits that can help in relieving constipation:

Apple

An apple a day can keep stomach problems at bay. Apples contain pectin which is a soluble fiber which is known to provide relief from constipation. Eat apples with the peel and therefore choosing organic apples can be beneficial.

Oranges

Consuming juicy and sweet oranges is a good way to keep constipation at bay. Oranges provide a good fiber content along with the much needed Vitamin C which gives us a good dose of antioxidants.

Papaya

Papaya is such a summer fruit that if taken as a night snack or evening snack, it can help in regular bowel movements.

Black Raisins and Dried Prunes

Along with all this, do not forget that your dry fruits like black raisins and prunes when soaked in water and consumed every morning, also helps in recovering one's gut health. On the other hand, if you eat 1 small banana and 4-5 soaked black raisins half an hour before sleeping 5 times a week, then you will never have constipation problem. However, if you have any kind of allergy to all these fruits or remedies, then you should consult your doctor before consuming them.