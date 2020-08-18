New record for India: Nearly 9 lakh COVID-19 tests, 57,584 recoveries in a single day

India has set a fresh record after touching a new high of the highest number of tests in a single day so far with nearly 9 lakh (8,99,864) tests conducted in one day, the central government said on Tuesday. Along with that, India has also recorded the highest single-day recoveries, recording 57,584 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Notably, the number of recovered patients is higher than that of the confirmed cases added during the same period, which is 55,079.

This has taken the cumulative number of tests conducted till now to 3,09,41,264.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the number of total samples tested for the infection has reached 3,09,41,264 up to August 17.

The ICMR on Tuesday said that 8,99,864 samples were tested yesterday.

With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country`s COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients.

With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797.

The death toll had breached the 50-thousand mark on Monday, according to the Ministry.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection.

