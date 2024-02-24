Twitter
Health

Measles outbreak in MP: Know symptoms, prevention tips, treatment of this viral infection

Measles (rubeloa) is a viral disease that causes fever and a rash. It’s highly contagious and spreads through the air when a person with measles talks, coughs or sneezes.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 09:04 PM IST

The recent outbreak of suspected measles in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, has tragically claimed the lives of two children, with 17 others infected. In response, authorities have taken the precautionary measure of closing all schools in eight villages for a period of three days. This outbreak highlights the critical importance of vaccination, as measles is a preventable disease. However, due to disruptions caused by the pandemic, many children have missed their vaccine doses.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, an alarming estimated 11 lakh children in India missed their first dose of the measles vaccine. This places India among the top ten countries with the highest measles vaccination gap, even in the aftermath of the pandemic. To contain the spread of this highly contagious disease, it is imperative to have a comprehensive understanding of its symptoms, causes, treatment options, and preventive measures.

What is Measles?

Measles (rubeloa) is a viral disease that causes fever and a rash. It’s highly contagious and spreads through the air when a person with measles talks, coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms

Here are some of the symptoms that include:

  • High fever
  • Runny nose
  • Cough
  • Red, watery eyes
  • White spots inside the mouth
  • Rash 

Causes

The measles virus is responsible for causing measles, and it mainly spreads through respiratory droplets expelled when an infected individual coughs or sneezes. Because of its high level of contagion, the virus can readily pass from one person to another, especially in crowded or inadequately ventilated environments.

Treatment

Measles has no known cure, and the virus typically runs its course over a period of approximately 10 to 14 days, according to Cleveland Clinic.

  • Using acetaminophen or NSAIDs for pain or fever.
  • Resting well.
  • Drinking plenty of fluids.
  • Gargling with salt water.
  • Avoiding bright light if your eyes hurt.

To prevent the spread of measles, it's important to stay home from work or keep your child home from school. Once the rash has been present for four days, you can typically resume your normal activities. It's crucial for unvaccinated individuals in your household to avoid contact with the infected person, as they are at risk of contracting measles.

 

 

 

