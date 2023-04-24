Search icon
Here’s what eating sugar actually does to your brain

Sugar can affect the brain in several ways. Here are some of the ways in which sugar affects the brain:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Sugar affects the brain in several ways. When we consume sugar, it triggers the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is associated with pleasure and reward. This dopamine release creates a feeling of pleasure and satisfaction, which can lead to cravings for sugar and overconsumption.

Increases dopamine release: Eating sugar increases the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain. Dopamine is responsible for the pleasure and reward centers in the brain, and it is the same neurotransmitter that is released when people engage in pleasurable activities such as sex or drug use.

Triggers addiction: The dopamine release triggered by sugar can create a sense of addiction. People may develop a dependence on sugar and crave it in the same way that some people crave drugs or alcohol.

Causes inflammation: Sugar consumption can cause inflammation in the brain, which can lead to a number of neurological disorders.

Impairs memory and learning: Sugar consumption can impair memory and learning. Studies have shown that excessive sugar consumption can cause structural changes in the brain that affect memory and cognitive function.

Increases the risk of depression: High sugar intake has been linked to an increased risk of depression. This may be due to the effect that sugar has on the brain's reward system, which can lead to a temporary increase in mood followed by a crash.

