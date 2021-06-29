Cytomegalovirus causing rectal bleeding in COVID-19 patients, know its causes, symptoms

For the first time India, five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CVM) related rectal bleeding in COVID immunocompetent patients were reported in Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. All these patients experienced this condition after testing positive for Covid-19.

As per a report prepared by a group of senior doctors in Sir Ganga Ram hospital, these cases were detected during the second wave of Covid-19 in April-May. All the patients were otherwise Covid immunocompetent and experienced rectal bleeding and pain in the abdomen after about 20 to 30 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

Doctors said two patients had massive bleeding and one required emergency lifesaving surgery in the form of removal of right side of the colon. One of them succumbed due to massive bleeding and severe Covid chest disease.

"Other three patients were successfully treated with antiviral therapy with ganciclovir," said Dr Anil Arora, chairman of the Institute of Liver Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

What is Cytomegalovirus

Cytomegalovirus or CMV is a common virus. While it rarely creates a problem in healthy people, it can have severe implications on those with a weakened immunity system. It is being said that once a person is infected with this virus, it retains it for life. It spreads through an infected person's blood, saliva, urine or other body fluids.

Symptoms of Cytomegalovirus

As it only effects people with weakened immunity, most people who get Cytomegalovirus don’t know it. The primary symptoms of the infections include sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, swollen glands and fever. It is said that this virus spreads quickly in areas that have a lot of young children, such as day-care centers or pre-nurseries.

On the other hand, some serious complications of CMV can have an impact on lungs, liver, esophagus, stomach, intestines and brain.

Causes

A person can catch the CVM infection through contact with eyes, nose, or mouth after coming in contact with an infected person’s saliva, blood, urine, semen, vaginal fluids or breast milk.

Diagnosis

To check for this infection, doctors prescribe blood and urine tests, which include CMV antigen, a virus culture, or PCR. To check for inflammation in retina, an eye examination may also be suggested.