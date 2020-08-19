Headlines

Health

COVID -19 developments: Latest strain more infectious but less deadly; SK, NZ witnesses sudden spike in cases & more

Moreover, more research into the virus has suggested that young people in the age 20s, 30s and 40s, are spreading coronavirus.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 02:48 PM IST

As the number of coronavirus cases shows no sign of stopping, Scientists have stated that the common D614G mutation of the novel coronavirus found in Europe, North America and parts of Asia may be more infectious but less deadly.

Paul Tambyah, a senior consultant at the National University of Singapore and president-elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases, said evidence suggests the proliferation of the D614G mutation in some parts of the world has coincided with a drop in death rates, suggesting it is less lethal.

"Maybe that`s a good thing to have a virus that is more infectious but less deadly," Tambyah told Reuters.

Tambyah said most viruses tend to become less virulent as they mutate.

"It is in the virus' interest to infect more people but not to kill them because a virus depends on the host for food and for shelter," he said.

Scientists discovered the mutation as early as February and it has circulated in Europe and the Americas, the World Health Organization said. The WHO has also said there is no evidence the mutation has led to more severe disease.

Moreover, more research into the virus has suggested that young people in the age 20s, 30s and 40s, are spreading coronavirus.

The World Health Organization`s regional director for the Western Pacific has said that this increases "the risk of spillovers to the more vulnerable: the elderly, the sick people in long-term care, people who live in densely populated areas and underserved areas."

Moreover, a small study conducted by a UK study has linked the virus to an upward trend in case-1 diabetes.

The study showed that diabetes among children almost doubled during the peak of Britain’s COVID-19 epidemic.

“Our analysis shows that during the peak of the pandemic the number of new cases of type 1 diabetes in children was unusually high in two of the hospitals (we studied) compared to previous years,” said Karen Logan, who co-led the study.

“When we investigated further, some of these children had active coronavirus or had previously been exposed to the virus.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand reported 13 new cases in the community on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 36. The development came after the country remained COVID-19 free fo three months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has swiftly reimposed tight movement restrictions in Auckland and social distancing measures across the rest of the country, echoing her early response to the pandemic, which was praised for its apparent effectiveness.

However, doubts over the origin of the latest cases have raised some questions about that strategy. 

South Korea also tightened social distancing curbs after it reported a three-digit increase in novel coronavirus cases for a fifth day and authorities scrambled to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 246 new cases as of midnight on Monday, bringing its total infections to 15,761, with 306 deaths.

the government expanded the curbs in Seoul, and port city of Incheon, ordering closure ofnightclubs, karaoke bars, buffets and cyber cafes.  

