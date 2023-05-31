Condoms causing drug addiction in West Bengal? This chemical in condoms increasing sales; causing health hazards

Condoms causing drug addiction in West Bengal?

Last year, a shocking report surfaced from the Durgapur area of West Bengal, where the sales of flavoured condoms had skyrocketed. From what you might think, their condoms were not being used for safe sex but for drug addiction.

According to some studies, the sales of flavoured condoms in Durgapur have skyrocketed and not because of the increasing demand for contraception. This is because people are using a chemical in condoms as an intoxicant.

A shopkeeper from a medical store revealed months ago that the sale of flavoured and lubricated condoms like apples, strawberries and chocolate has spiked a lot, and youths are using this to get high on the chemicals present in the same.

How can condoms cause drug addiction?

According to chemistry teachers, if a flavoured condom is soaked in hot water for a long time, then the large chemical molecules present in the flavours break down and form alcoholic compounds, which are being used by the youths to get high.

This compound, after breaking off, causes a fragrance and fumes to waft, which can get youths high. This is caused by a synthetic resin called polyurethane, which can cause an intoxicating fragrance. This substance is also present in several car parts and rubber household objects.

However, this is causes a similar high to drinking cough syrup, sniffing glue and industrial adhesive. This also causes major health hazards and can alter the chemistry of one’s brain, especially if they are in the developing stage of life.

These fumes caused by flavoured condoms when boiled can be life-threatening, and cause permanent brain damage and behavioural issues, as well as emotional turmoil and learning disabilities. Apart from this, there are many psychological issues that can impact the brain through this chemical.

