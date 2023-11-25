China pneumonia outbreak: Know signs, symptoms, precaution of this mystery illness

The rise in child pneumonia cases in China has sparked concerns among health experts in India, prompting suggestions to prepare for a potential surge in respiratory illnesses.

Amidst a resurgence of child pneumonia cases in China following the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials have identified a notable increase in hospitalisations. Unlike the initial mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan, this surge is attributed to mycoplasma pneumonia, RSV, adenovirus, and influenza, according to reports from Chinese health authorities.

The rise in child pneumonia cases in China has sparked concerns among health experts in India, prompting suggestions to prepare for a potential surge in respiratory illnesses. Vigilance regarding symptoms and timely medical consultation are emphasized.

China’s pneumonia outbreak: Symptoms and precautions

Primary symptoms of pneumonia may include fever, sore throat, myalgia, and fatigue.

Affected children may also exhibit coughing and breathlessness.

Pneumonia, a lung infection affecting one or both lungs, results in the accumulation of fluid or pus in air sacs due to bacteria and viruses such as RSV, adenovirus, influenza, rhinovirus, COVID, and bacteria like Mycoplasma pneumonia.

Additional symptoms in individuals with this respiratory illness may include loose stools and vomiting.

The recent upsurge of influenza-like illness cases in children in Beijing and Liaoning Province, termed mysterious pneumonia,' presents with high-grade fever and abnormal chest radiographs but minimal or no cough. Investigation into its definite cause is ongoing, with speculation that it could be linked to pre-existing viruses like RSV, bacteria, or atypical bacteria like Mycoplasma.

To address the escalating respiratory illness cases common during winters, the World Health Organization advocates basic precautions: wearing masks, staying home when ill, and regular handwashing. Emphasizing that there's no need for travel restrictions based on the current situation, the WHO encourages preventive measures to mitigate risks.