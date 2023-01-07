Cardiovascular health: Can walking 6,000 steps a day improve heart health among elders

Representational image

Research suggests that walking 6000 to 9000 steps daily reduces the risk of heart attack to a great extent. For research published recently in the journal 'Circulation', data from more than 20,000 people in the US and 42 other countries were analysed. Research has shown that a person above 60 years of age should walk 6000 to 9000 steps per day, this can reduce the risk of heart attack to a great extent. Lead author Dr. Amanda Paluch of the University of Massachusetts said that the age of the people involved in this research was 63 years, of which 52 percent were women.

According to research, the risk of heart attack and stroke was reduced by 40 percent to 50 percent in people who walked 6000 and 9000 steps per day, compared to people who walked 2000 steps daily. Dr. Ashish of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai says that walking somewhere between 7000 to 10,000 steps daily is beneficial for heart health and it is not too difficult to do so. If you are aware and always alert to increase your physical activity, such as using stairs instead of a lift, parking your car far away and reaching the office, and not using the car for your small work, So you will have no problem walking 7000 to 10,000 steps daily.

However, you do not need to walk so many steps from day one. You can increase the number of steps over time. Try walking 500 steps daily for a week at first. Then take 500 steps every week and reach the target while doing so. At the same time, Dr. K Srinath Reddy, Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India, believes that this study confirms that walking more is beneficial for keeping the heart and blood vessels healthy. It can also prove to be very helpful in keeping the health of old people good.

Taking more than 6,000 steps a day can reduce insulin resistance in the muscles. It is also helpful in controlling blood pressure and body weight. There are other benefits of walking more in old age, such as better balance and fewer falls, prevention of constipation, greater mental alertness and lower risk of depression etc. Brisk walking with about 100 steps per minute is useful.