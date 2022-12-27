Cardiovascular disease: Does sleep affect your heart health?

Representational image

It has been proved in many studies that less sleep weakens the immune system. Continuously less sleep damages the stem cells of the immune system, which increases inflammatory disorders and heart-related diseases. A study has been done by the director of New York's Cardiovascular Research Institute, in the research, it has been said that less sleep is beneficial for health. It is bad for health and especially it is not good for a healthy heart.

8 hours of sleep is necessary for a healthy heart

The director of a Cardiovascular Research Institute in New York took a sample of some healthy volunteers for this study. Those who slept one and a half hours less daily for 6 weeks. In which it was revealed that due to continuous less sleep, there was a difference in stem cells from them and the white blood cells increased due to which inflammation increased.

What does 35 years of the study say about this?

During this research, some people of 35 years were asked to sleep for 8 hours for the first 6 weeks and then their blood samples were taken and the data of immune cells present in it was extracted. After this, his sleep was reduced to 90 minutes daily for 6 weeks and then after taking a blood sample and extracting the data of immune cells, healthy cells were reduced in it.

Less sleep is dangerous for heart

This study says that less sleep can increase inflammation. During this research, people who slept a little less had increased immune cells in their blood, which increase inflammation. Although a little inflammation is needed in the body to prevent infection, injury or minor illness, but if it is too much then it can be dangerous. Especially if the inflammation remains persistent and high, then it can become the cause of heart diseases or diseases like Alzheimer's.