Boost your immunity amid COVID-19 with Moringa; know its antiviral, antifungal, antioxidant properties

A proper boost in immunity is exactly what the doctor ordered if one needs to prepare for a fight against COVID-19. Moringa can help you do exactly that, let us tell you how.

Moringa oleifera is a plant, which is also termed as the drumstick tree, the miracle tree, the ben oil tree, or the horseradish tree. For thousands of years, it has been praised for its health benefits. It’s been used for making ayurvedic medicines. It also has antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Moringa is also rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin A, protein, calcium, iron, magnesium, and other important amino acids. It is consumed in powdered or juice form. For skin and hair, its essential oil is very beneficial.

Boosting immunity with Moringa leaves

High nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin A, protein, calcium, iron, etc., in Moringa, helps the body develop immunity.

Moringa is good to manage your blood sugar levels

It contains chlorogenic acid, which may help in stabilising blood sugar levels post meals.

Reducing cholesterol

Heart diseases can be caused due to high cholesterol. Moringa consumption helps in controlling cholesterol, thus reducing the chances of heart attacks.

Reduces blood pressure

Moringa is high in antioxidants. Also, a particular compound called Quercetin is found in Moringa. It has properties that help lower blood pressure.

It is good for your bones

Its anti-inflammatory properties can help the body fight against osteoporosis. Moringa leaves are also a rich source of calcium and phosphorus, which promotes good bone health.

Good for your stomach

Because of its antibiotic and antibacterial properties which inhibit the growth of various pathogens, Moringa extracts can be useful for the treatment of constipation, gastritis, and ulcerative colitis.

Protecting the liver

Moringa appears to protect the liver against damage caused by anti-tubercular drugs and can quicken its repair process.