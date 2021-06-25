Boost your immunity amid COVID-19 with Moringa; know its antiviral, antifungal, antioxidant properties

Headlines

Wordle 783 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 11

DNA Special: Analysis of PM Modi’s crisp three-fold response to Opposition amid no-confidence row

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, booking, date and how to book India vs Pakistan match ticket

'Used debate on no-confidence motion as election rally': Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi for giving 'poll speech'

‘Opposition has secret vardaan…’: PM Modi takes massive jibe at INDIA alliance, reveals ‘shuturmurg’ approach

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 783 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 11

From Accusations to Answers: PM Modi's Response On No-Confidence Motion | Full Speech

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, booking, date and how to book India vs Pakistan match ticket

AI imagines Hrithik Roshan as King of gods Zeus

10 ways to increase height naturally

Bowlers who took 5 wickets in an over in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

From Accusations to Answers: PM Modi's Response On No-Confidence Motion | Full Speech

Opposition divided I.N.D.I.A: PM Modi's fierce attack on opposition's alliance

Jailer Fever: Fans engrossed in festive frenzy after the release, theatres transform into carnival arena

12th Fail Teaser: Vikrant Massey leads Vidhu Vinod Chopra's directorial shot at real locations, with real students

Watch: Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale, Elvish Yadav says 'main Abhishek Malhan ko trophy dunga'

'Bewakoof hone ki...': Shah Rukh Khan gives apt reply to troll who says 'aapki umar zyada ho gayi hai'

HomeHealth

Health

Boost your immunity amid COVID-19 with Moringa; know its antiviral, antifungal, antioxidant properties

Moringa, rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin A, is consumed in powdered or juice form. For skin and hair, its essential oil is very beneficial.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2021, 10:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A proper boost in immunity is exactly what the doctor ordered if one needs to prepare for a fight against COVID-19. Moringa can help you do exactly that, let us tell you how. 

Moringa oleifera is a plant, which is also termed as the drumstick tree, the miracle tree, the ben oil tree, or the horseradish tree. For thousands of years, it has been praised for its health benefits. It’s been used for making ayurvedic medicines. It also has antifungal, antiviral, antidepressant, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Moringa is also rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin A, protein, calcium, iron, magnesium, and other important amino acids. It is consumed in powdered or juice form. For skin and hair, its essential oil is very beneficial. 

Boosting immunity with Moringa leaves

High nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Vitamin A, protein, calcium, iron, etc., in Moringa, helps the body develop immunity.

Moringa is good to manage your blood sugar levels

It contains chlorogenic acid, which may help in stabilising blood sugar levels post meals.

Reducing cholesterol

Heart diseases can be caused due to high cholesterol. Moringa consumption helps in controlling cholesterol, thus reducing the chances of heart attacks.

Reduces blood pressure

Moringa is high in antioxidants. Also, a particular compound called Quercetin is found in Moringa. It has properties that help lower blood pressure.

It is good for your bones

Its anti-inflammatory properties can help the body fight against osteoporosis. Moringa leaves are also a rich source of calcium and phosphorus, which promotes good bone health. 

Good for your stomach

Because of its antibiotic and antibacterial properties which inhibit the growth of various pathogens, Moringa extracts can be useful for the treatment of constipation, gastritis, and ulcerative colitis.

Protecting the liver

Moringa appears to protect the liver against damage caused by anti-tubercular drugs and can quicken its repair process.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 early signs to identify postpartum depression

Rapper Tory Lanez, who shot Megan Thee Stallion, sentenced to 10 years in jail

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

Jailer movie review: Rajinikanth's charm; Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff's cameos can't save this incoherent mess from Nelson

‘We were stripped to underwear, photographed topless, told to stand with open legs in a room': Miss Universe contestants

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE