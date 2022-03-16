5 unknown facts about menopause

Menopause is only addressed when you haven't had your period in over a year, and you shouldn't be concerned if your menstrual cycle is erratic, which is normal in the early 40s. You should pay attention to yourself and keep track of any changes that occur, as well as seeking medical advice as soon as feasible.

1. Menopause is not a one-time event

It's crucial to understand that menopause is a gradual process. As the end of a female's reproductive years approaches, it is a natural process that involves numerous hormonal and physiological changes. The perimenopausal phase can span anywhere from 2 to 8 years.

2. Osteoporosis can be caused by menopause.

Estrogen, the female hormone, helps to limit bone loss, and women lose more bone than is rebuilt during menopause (when oestrogen levels drop). After the age of 40, calcium supplements play an important function.

3. Hot flushes can last a long time.

It makes you feel wonderful to believe that menopause's Hot Flushes would pass in a heartbeat. Hot flushes, on the other hand, might linger anywhere from 6 months to 2 years on average. It could even be longer for some. Numerous studies have shown that combining yoga and meditation has helped many women fight hot flushes and retain their sanity during their perimenopausal phase.

4. The majority of women face problems in their menopausal period.

Menopause is not a disease, but the hormonal changes that accompany it can cause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, vaginal dryness, decreased libido, and extreme mood swings. These can range in severity from minor to severe, causing pain and anguish.

5. There is treatment available.

Treatment is available for all symptoms associated with perimenopause and menopause. Minor but long-term lifestyle modifications, on the other hand, are critical in properly dealing with these symptoms.

Tips to manage menopause effectively without the need of medication:

Exercise on a regular basis

Attend a relaxation or yoga class

Post a calendar of forthcoming activities on the kitchen wall

Strike a balance between responsibilities and personal interests whenever possible

Maintain contact with friends and family

Talk to others who are going through menopause about your experiences.

If you're worried about memory loss, anxiety, despair, or any other problem, seek treatment.

The author is consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at Masina Hospital, Mumbai.