5 natural herbs and spices to boost your immunity in summers

Most herbs and spices are loaded with antioxidant power, which can transform any plain dish into a flavorful one. Ayurveda advises routine use of numerous spices and herbs, which have been used historically as medicine to prevent ailments and as flavour enhancers. Many of them have become more well-known as superfoods in recent years in the west. There are numerous methods to use herbs and spices in our meals, including as seasoning in baked goods, addition to sauces and salads, and herbal infusions. From medicinal plants, herbs and spices are derived. It is referred to as a herb when it is in leaf form, but a spice when it is dried.

Consuming herbs and spices is a proven approach to control heart disease, cancer, diabetes, blood pressure, and decrease cholesterol, according to numerous scientific research.

Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine in India, emphasizes the use of herbs and spices to support overall health and boost immunity.

Here are 5 Ayurvedic herbs and spices that can help boost your immunity during the summer season:

Tulsi (Holy Basil): Tulsi is renowned for its immunomodulatory and antioxidant properties. It helps strengthen the immune system and protect against various infections.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that helps the body cope with stress. It enhances immune function, increases energy levels, and promotes overall well-being.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry): Amla is a rich source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting immunity. It also has antioxidant properties that help protect against free radicals.

Turmeric: Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It supports immune function and helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Ginger: Ginger has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can enhance immunity. It also aids digestion and helps alleviate respiratory conditions.