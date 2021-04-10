PUBG Mobile India Launch date: BIG update every PUBG fan must know

PUBG Mobile India Launch date: After several reports recently surfaced on the internet suggesting that PUBG Corporation is gearing up to relaunch PUBG Mobile India and its other versions in India, lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are hopeful that PUBG Mobile India would finally make a comeback in India.

In fact, some reports also revealed that the battle royale game will release officially later this year, possibly in the next few months or so. It is to be noted that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government on September 2, 2020, due to data privacy concerns.

While there's no official statement from both Krafton or the Government, certain possibilities of the game's return have popped up due to constant job listings and other updates about the company.

PUBG India has put up another job posting on the social platform LinkedIn for professionals. The Seoul-based game developer is looking for a Product Manager in the country. Note that this is not the first job posting by PUBG India. Currently, as many as six job listings are listed under PUBG Corporation, sparling speculations that the company is planning to relaunch PUBG Mobile India as the post is meant for PUBG Mobile India subsidiary.

PUBG job listings

PUBG Corporation is hiring for the position of senior marketing manager – India, product manager – India, Associated Director, publishing business operations – India, Video Editor – India, and Investment & Strategy Analyst – India. This clearly hints that the company is working hard to bring back PUBG Mobile in the country very soon.

Notably, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over privacy concerns. Since then several reports had emerged claiming that PUBG Corp is planning to relaunch PUBG Mobile India in India but the company is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.