SIIMA 2023: Sita Ramam wins Best Film; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli are awarded Best Actor, Best Director for RRR

Income Tax dept suspects Rs 800 crore evasion after Azam Khan-linked raids

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Banks to remain closed on September 18, 19 and 20 in several cities, check list

Nana Patekar reveals he scolded Sanjay Leela Bhansali for this song in Bajirao Mastani: 'I directly called him up...'

IAS officers Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande become parents, welcome first child in Jaipur

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Banks to remain closed on September 18, 19 and 20 in several cities, check list

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-lee Furness to end their marriage after 27 years to pursue 'individual growth'

IAS officers Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande blessed with baby boy

10 core exercises for lower back pain relief

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for team India | Virat Kohli 'water boy' full video | IND vs BAN live

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

Not Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya getting married to someone else after divorce from Samantha? Here's what we know

Garena Free Fire Max August 24 Redeem Codes: Grab FF Max diamonds, skins, pets and more

The company regularly rolls out redemption codes that gamers can use to unlock new characters, skins, weapons and more.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 08:27 AM IST

Here are the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 24. Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer online battle royale action-adventure game that is quite popular among online gaming enthusiasts. The game's immense appeal among online gamers is due to its high-quality graphics, intriguing gameplay, continuous updates, and redemption coupons.

The Garena Free Fire Max allows gamers to utilise diamonds and in-game events to customise game components such as pets, characters, gloo barriers, and weapons. Players can also pick from hundreds of skins available for these components in the game.

The company regularly rolls out redemption codes that gamers can use to unlock new characters, skins, weapons and other in-game features. Each server has its own set of Free Fire redemption codes. To help you get the best of the game, here are Garena Free Fire Max August 24 redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max August 24 redeem codes

FF7MJ31CXKRG
FFPO8BS5JW2D
PJNF5CQBAJLK
F7AC2YXE6RF2
FEICJGW9NKYT
KEYVGQC3CT8Q
67IBBMSL7AK8G
FVRTNJ45IT8U
F4BHK6LYOU9I
FHLOYFDHE34G
F767T1BE456Y
FJ89VFS4TY23
FR5GYF3DGE6B
FFICJGW9NKYT
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFBBCVQZ4MWA
W0JJAFV3TU5E
FU9CGS4Q9P4E
B6IYCTNH4PV3
X99TK56XDJ4X
FF10HXQBBH2J
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FF119MB3PFA5
FF11WFNPP956
FF1164XNJZ2V
FF11DAKX4WHV
ZRJAPH294KV5
WLSGJXS5KFYR
WOJJAFV3TU5E
FF10617KGUF9
FF11NJN5YS3E
B61YCTNH4PV3
YXY3EGTLHGJX
FF11HHGCGK3B
FF10GCGXRNHY

You can redeem the Garena Free Fire Max code for August 24 by visiting reward.ff.garena.com. Logging in with a social network account like Facebook, Google Play, or any other is required. Once you've signed in, all you have to do is copy and paste the codes. Codes may be redeemed in order to acquire prizes, which can then be accessed in the game.

