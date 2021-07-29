Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite launch date: Latest updates PUBG Mobile India fans must know

Nearly nine months after Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India over privacy concerns, lakhs of PUBG Mobile India fans in India were given an opportunity to welcome another game knwon as Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is deemed as the desi version of PUBG Mobile India.

But there are still many gamers who arre yet to get a chance to play their favourite game. One group is made up of users who used to play PUBG Mobile India on low-end Android devices in the form of PUBG Mobile Lite and then there are Apple iOS users as Battlegrounds Mobile India is yet to release for iOS devices.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's South Korean developer Krafton is yet to make any official announcement regarding the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India for Apple iOS. Krafton has already released some updates and patches since the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India few daysa go. But the South Korean firm is yet to make any official announcement regarding the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India “Lite” version.

Since Krafton is yet to make any announcement regarding the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite, it means that PUBG Mobile India fans in India will have to wait for a while or they need to buy a high-end smartphone to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India.

InsideSport recently reported that Battlegrounds Mobile India might have revealed support for Apple iOS devices in the patch notes which was released by Kraton on July 24. The South Korean firm reportedly wrote they had fixed an issue where ‘the game was getting shut down when accessing the Season (C1S1) menu, with some iPad devices’. The report added that Krafton later removed the mention of the iPad devices.