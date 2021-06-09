Headlines

Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: Krafton makes BIG announcement about release date

The latest teaser of Battlegrounds Mobile India doesn’t reveal any new details but the teaser has now gone viral on social media.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2021, 12:14 PM IST

It seems that wait of lakhs of PUBG lovers in India is going to end soon as the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is deemed as Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, is inching closer now. 

Amd the hype over the launch of Battleground Mobile India, Krafton is teasing the arrival of desi PUBG Mobile India by saying “it’s almost time.” Battlegrounds Mobile India developer Krafton is yet to reveal the release date of the game it is widely believed that Krafton would release Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 18. 

The latest teaser of Battlegrounds Mobile India doesn’t reveal any new details but the teaser has now gone viral on social media. The latest Battlegrounds Mobile India teaser reads “it’s almost time” and it also mentioned “Chicken Dinner”, which PUBG Mobile India fans will immediately attach to.

Earlier, Krafton had revealed that Battlegrounds Mobile India will feature the Erangel map, UAZ off-road vehicle, and more. These details send a clear message that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be identical to PUBG Mobile. Krafton has revealed a few tweaks such as green blood instead of red blood splatter in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

It may be recalled that PUBG Mobile India was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 over data privacy concerns.

