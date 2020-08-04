Pixel 4A: Google launches first 5G phones, set to arrive in India in October

Google on Monday introduced the new affordable smartphone Pixel 4a starting at $349 for the lone 6GB+128GB model in the US that will arrive in India in October.

The company said it will reveal the price for the Indian market closer to its launch, which will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order in the US on the Google Store and on Google Fi. Its first 5G-enabled phones, Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, will be available this fall at a starting price of $499.

The company also cut the starting price for its smartphone lineup with a non-5G version of 4a priced at $349, looking to broaden its appeal to budget-conscious customers.

The Pixel 4a will be available to customers on August 20 through the Google Store, BestBuy.com, Amazon, and more, as well as US carriers including Google Fi, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 5.8-inch OLED display and will come in 'Just Black' color. The phone has a matte finish and includes a Pixel`s signature color pop power button in mint.

Google is keeping the same camera module that it used in Pixel 3, 3A, and Pixel 4: Sony`s 12MP IMX363.

The rear camera supports HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities, and fused video stabilization.

There is also an optical image stabilization (OIS). For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6 GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone houses a 3140mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Google`s lower-priced devices have been top sellers, but are far from being major profit drivers. Higher-priced devices have gained little traction versus those from industry leaders such as Samsung and Apple because of limited marketing and stiff competition.

The 5G models will be available in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia, Google said.

(With agency inputs)