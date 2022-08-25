Oppo Enco Buds 2 TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs 1,799

Oppo Enco Buds 2

Oppo has launched its latest budget-friendly true wireless stereo earbuds, Oppo Enco Buds 2, in India. The successor to the Enco Buds will be available on Oppo Store and Flipkart at Rs 1,799 starting 31st August. The Oppo Enco Buds 2 adopts a 10mm large driver that is claimed to deliver better bass performance. As per the company, the titanium diaphragm coating on these drivers improves the earbuds’ treble for an overall balanced sound.

The TWS supports Oppo’s proprietary Enco Live Stereo Sound Effects along with Dolby Atmos which features three types of settings: Original Sound, Bass Boost and Clear Vocals. The lightweight TWS also carry an IPX4-rating that certifies them against sweat during workouts and even splashes.

The Enco Buds 2 supports seven hours of listening on a full charge, with three recharges from the case for up to 28 hours of listening. Also, a fast charge of just 10 minutes lets users enjoy music for up to an hour.

For clear calls, the Oppo Enco Buds 2 boasts AI deep noise cancellation algorithms that simulate binaural hearing—based on a deep neural network (DNN)—to track human voices and separate them from background noises in real-time. The TWS also comes with low-latency Bluetooth 5.2 Transmission that enables stable connectivity.

The Oppo Enco Buds 2 smart connect function enables quick pairing that lets users tap on a pop-up window on their phone to pair the buds for the first time.