Google Chromecast with with Google TV (HD) launched in India, available at discount in Flipkart sale

The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) offers high-definition streaming with 1080p HDR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Google has announced the release of the new affordable Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in India. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now available in India at an MSRP of Rs 4,499 on Flipkart (at an offer price of Rs 4,199 during the Big Billion Day Sale) and will be coming soon to other retail outlets. The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) comes in a compact and thin design, and is packed with more capability. It plugs into the TV's HDMI port and tucks behind the screen. The new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) offers high-definition streaming with 1080p HDR. 

Available in the classic Snow color, the all-new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) also comes with a voice remote. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button that can help users find something to watch, answer everyday questions like ‘What’s the weather today?’or play their favorite artist on YouTube Music, all with their voice.  With Google Assistant, people also get the option to control their smart home lights or catch a live view of their front door on the big screen via their Nest Cam. The new remote comes with dedicated buttons for popular streaming services including YouTube and Netflix. It also gets programmable buttons for power, volume, and input.

Users have access to 10000+ apps and the ability to browse movies and TV shows sorted and optimised for what they like – simply ask Google Assistant to see results from apps like Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Netflix, Prime Video, Voot, YouTube, and Zee5, with more coming. Users will also have access to Chromecast features like casting from their phone, sharing their Google Photos to their TV, and casting their Google Meet video calls to TV.

