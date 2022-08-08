Apple Watch Series 8 may have same design as Apple Watch Series 7, to launch next month

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to make its global debut next month on September 13 and ahead of the launch, a tipster has shared key information about the upcoming Apple smartwatch. According to a Twitter user who goes by the username ShrimpApplePro, Apple Watch Series 8 models with standard 41mm size and 45mm size will feature the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7. Apart from this, the tipster also claims that no information about the high-end titanium model of Apple Watch Series 8 is available at the moment. The tipster has also said that its source is not aware of any new sensors on the standard Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to hit the production line this month. As per the leaker, the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED colour options for aluminum models and Silver and Graphite for stainless steel models.

The new claims by tipsters stack against the information shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Guraman believes that 2022 will be the biggest year in the history of Apple Watch. As per the analyst, Apple will launch three new smartwatches this year - Apple Series 8, upgraded Apple Watch SE and an Apple Watch ‘Pro’ geared towards extreme sports. According to the latest newsletter, Gurman believes that the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will be the first redesigned smartwatch from Apple in years. The report also reveals that the device will get a new titanium casing and it will miss out on the long-rumoured squared-off look.

Gurman further believes that the high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current models and "it might only appeal to a subset of customers." The upcoming smartwatch is rumoured to sport a seven percent larger display than the regular model. Apart from this, the smartwatch is also expected to feature longer battery life that could last multiple days on a single charge through the new Low Power Mode.

When it comes to features, the Apple Watch Series 8 is said to come with a body-temperature sensor that will be able to identify if the user has fever or any other body temperature abnormality. The rugged edition of Apple Watch Series 8 is said to be made for athletes who use the device in extreme conditions. This variant is tipped to get few additional features along with rugged casing.

Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 next month along with Apple iPhone 14 series and Apple AirPods Pro 2.