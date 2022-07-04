Apple Watch Series 8 may alert you if you have fever

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly be able to detect if the user has fever due to its enhanced fitness-tracking capabilities. As revealed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will feature a new body temperature sensor that will be able to identify if the user has fever or any other body temperature abnormality. Gurman previously predicted that Apple will launch three new smartwatches this year and in his latest newsletter he has mentioned that two of the upcoming Apple Watch models may get the new body temperature sensor.

The analyst specifically mentioned that the sensor will not allow users to monitor real time temperature, however it will alert if it detects anything unusual. “You can expect some new health-tracking features in this year's Apple Watch. In April, I reported that Apple has been aiming to add body-temperature detection to its Series 8 model, assuming the capability passes muster during internal testing. I now believe the feature is a go for both the standard Apple Watch Series 8 and a new rugged edition that's aimed at extreme sports athletes.” Gumran wrote in his newsletter.

When it comes to design, the Apple Watch Series 8 will likely have similar design as the current-gen Apple Watch Series 7. Apart from this, the upcoming smartwatch from Apple is also said to get tons of other new features such as irregular heartbeat monitoring, sleep patterns tracking, fertility feature and others.

The rugged edition of Apple Watch Series 8 is said to be made for athletes who use the device in extreme conditions. This variant is tipped to get few additional features along with rugged casing.