Twitter
Headlines

DNA Explainer: Why Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned as Paytm Payments Bank chairman

Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

Rajya Sabha elections: BJP wins eight seats, SP bags two in Uttar Pradesh

RCB vs GG, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux shine as RCB beat GG by eight wickets

Meet actor who drove auto, earned Rs 50 per day, worked as backup actor, then led Rs 1200-crore blockbuster, is worth...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: Why Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned as Paytm Payments Bank chairman

Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar attend screening of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

Why did Mukesh Ambani launch Reliance Jio?

Pictures of planets captured by NASA

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

Meet actor who drove auto, earned Rs 50 per day, worked as backup actor, then led Rs 1200-crore blockbuster, is worth...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: Why Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned as Paytm Payments Bank chairman

Paytm Payments Bank will now commence the process of appointing a new chairman.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 11:04 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Days after RBI's crackdown on Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) over persistent non-compliance, Vijay Shekhar Sharma has resigned as part-time non-executive chairman of the bank. PPBL will commence the process of appointing a new chairman. Last month in January, the central bank barred PPBL from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups in customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29. However, RBI later extended the deadline to March 15.

On Monday, One 97 Communications, the owner of the Paytm brand, informed that its associate entity PPBL has reconstituted its Board of Directors with the appointment of ex-Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS officer Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and former IAS officer Rajni Sekhri Sibal. They have recently joined as Independent Directors, it elaborated.

But why did Vijay Shekhar Sharma step down as PPBL chairman?

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) holds 49 per cent of the paid-up share capital (directly and through its subsidiary) of PPBL. While Sharma has a 51 per cent stake in the bank. Sharma resigned from the Board of Paytm Payments Bank to enable the transition of board members.

He revealed that his resignation from the board and the appointment of independent directors were strategic steps to enable a smooth transition and enhance governance structures. OCL said it supports PPBL's move of opting for a board with only independent and executive directors by removing its nominee. PPBL said that it will commence the process of appointing a new chairman.

On Friday, RBI had advised the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine the possibility of migrating Paytm Payments Bank customers using the UPI handle '@paytm' to 4-5 other banks, in a bid to prevent any disruptions in the payment ecosystem. As per the website of PPBL, it has 30 crore wallets and 3 crore bank customers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee, INLD politician allegedly shot dead by Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Haryana's Jhajjar?

Meet actress whose two superhit films earned over Rs 1500 crore in one year, not Deepika, Nayanthara, Alia, Katrina

Ayodhya Ram Mandir receives 25 kg of gold, silver in a month, donations run into whopping...

UPW vs DC WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

'Jurassic Park after...': 'Dinosaurs' shake a leg to Punjabi song in amusement park, watch viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE