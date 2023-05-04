DNA Explainer: Why is Manipur on the boil? All you need to know

screengrab

New Delhi: The northeastern state of Manipur has been tense since a violent mob vandalised and partially burned down an open gym venue in the state's Churachandpur district on the night of April 27, hours before it was to be inaugurated by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The violence erupted after the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum (ITLF) issued a shutdown call in protest of the Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led government's land survey for the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forest region. After the events, the state government imposed section 144 and instructed a night curfew to be enforced in the Churachandpur district, which was the epicentre of the violence.

However, on Wednesday, April 3, the situation in the state deteriorated, and the government was forced to suspend mobile internet for five days across the state following a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest of the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.

Why are tribal communities in Manipur protesting?

The state administration is facing an outage for its recent forest survey. The ITLF is protesting the governing BJP government, requesting that the 1966 government order that designated tribal regions as protected/reserved forests be repealed.

Curfew in effect in eight districts.

In light of the situation, curfews have been enforced in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, as well as tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

Manipur has halted mobile internet services.

Mobile internet services were suspended across the state with immediate effect for five days, however broadband services remained active.

"Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category," the Manipur government said in a statement.

Mary Kom's heartfelt appeal

Boxing champion Mary Kom made an emotional plea to the Centre on Thursday, saying her state is "burning." "My state Manipur is burning, kindly help," the renowned boxer tweeted early this morning, along with photographs of violence. In her tweet, she mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh.

5 RAF companies are airlifted to Manipur by the Centre

On the orders of the Union home ministry, five companies of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Rapid Action Force (RAF) were airlifted to violence-torn Manipur on Thursday.

According to ANI, the five RAF companies have more than 500 men who are experienced in riot control. The RAF is a specialty branch of the CRPF that handles riots and crowd control.

Home Minister Amit Shah assesses the situation in the Manipur Union

According to sources, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assessed the situation in the state, where peace and order were disrupted after tribal groups staged rallies in different districts.

According to reports, the Home Minister was briefed on the current situation and the actions being taken by the state administration to manage it during a phone chat with the Manipur Chief Minister.