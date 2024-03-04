Twitter
After 8 summonses, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal agrees to appear before ED

US Elections 2024: Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in Washington DC for first primary win

DNA Explainer: Why are Pakistani flight attendants missing after landing in Canada?

2 shooters arrested in Haryana politician Nafe Singh Rathee's murder case from Goa

Noida airport-Ghaziabad RRTS coming soon: Distance, stations and more

DNA Explainer: Why are Pakistani flight attendants missing after landing in Canada?

Recent reports suggest that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendants are going missing in Canada. Within a week, two of PIA's attendants slipped away in Canada, raising concerns and drawing attention to the issue.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 08:38 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Recent reports suggest that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendants are going missing in Canada. Within a week, two of PIA's attendants slipped away in Canada, raising concerns and drawing attention to the issue. Earlier, Maryam Raza, an air hostess who had been working for PIA for the last 15 years, suddenly disappeared in Toronto. A day later, a "Thank You, PIA" note was found in her room. A week after Raza's disappearance, another PIA flight attendant, Jibran Baloch, went missing in a similar manner. After PIA's flight PK-782 landed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, Baloch went to his room but didn't return to work. As the PIA flight was set to depart for Pakistan, there were no traces of him. 

Experts believe that the sudden disappearances of PIA flight attendants in Canada are linked to citizenship. Canadian law allows asylum seekers to remain in the country provided documentation checks upon entering into the country. "You can ask for asylum when you arrive in Canada at the airport," according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' official website. If someone flees their country due to fear of persecution or risk to their life, they can apply for asylum. "If you are granted asylum, you will receive refugee status and the right to stay. To apply for asylum, you must be physically present in Canada or be seeking entry into the country at a point of entry (airport, land border, or seaport)" the website informed.

The sudden disappearances of PIA flight attendants in Canada have raised questions about the measures taken to stop such incidents. The PIA spokesperson said that despite measures to prevent such incidents, they turned out to be "abortive." The officials are trying to keep the passports that belong to the flight staff with themselves, but no major change has come. The PIA reports that there were four PIA stewards and air hostesses who snuck away after landing in Canada last year. In 2022, four PIA crew members had disappeared in Canada, and their whereabouts are yet to be determined.

The disappearance of PIA's flight attendants is alarming and demands immediate attention from the concerned authorities. The PIA officials need to take drastic measures to ensure the safety of their flight staff. The authorities in Pakistan should also investigate the matter and provide assistance to the families of the missing flight attendants.

