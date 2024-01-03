Headlines

Explainer

DNA Explainer: Why are medicines packed in aluminium foil?

The use of aluminium foil in the packaging of the medicines has become a standard practice for several reasons. Packaging defects pose a significant risk, as medicines must be shielded from environmental factors and human contact.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

Image Source: Pixabay
In the pharmaceutical industry, the choice of packaging material plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines. The primary concern in pharmaceuticals is to safeguard products from contaminants, short shelf life, and tampering.

The use of aluminium foil in the packaging of the medicines has become a standard practice for several reasons. Packaging defects pose a significant risk, as medicines must be shielded from environmental factors and human contact. 

Why is aluminium perfect for packaging?

Aluminium is the ideal material for medicine packaging due to its exceptional qualities. It is widely known for its resistance to corrosion, and can withstand fluctuations in humidity and temperature. This makes aluminium highly efficient for pharmaceutical packaging.

It also keeps out ultraviolet light, water vapour, oils, fats, oxygen, and microorganisms, which is crucial in maintaining the integrity of medicines, ensuring they remain uncontaminated.

Moreover, aluminium's reputation for non-interference is evident in its use for cookware, where it prevents bacterial contamination or doesn't harm the taste of the contents. Notably, it has been utilised for cooking vessels and there have been no cases of the food getting contaminated or poisioned. This showcases its non-toxic nature.

This choice of packaging significantly contributes to extending the shelf life of pills, capsules, and tablets. 

The dependence on aluminium in pharmaceutical packaging showcases its role as a dependable material, crucial for maintaining the quality and efficacy of medicines throughout their shelf life.

