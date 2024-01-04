DNA Explainer: What will BJP do with its leaders who are set to retire from Rajya Sabha in 2024?

Headlines

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

Manoj Bajpayee to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bihar? Actor reveals 'yeh baat...'

This company laid off entire staff in 120 seconds on Google Meet call, know why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

DNA TV Show: Will there be third war in world after twin blasts in Iran?

ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 nominees revealed; Indian players dominate the list

10 most spiciest dishes of India

Simple habits for students to improve memory

10 most alcoholic drinks in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Britney Spears says she will 'never return to the music industry', calls reports of new album 'trash'

Netizens think Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol’s fight scene in Animal is copied from this Bollywood movie

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: What will BJP do with its leaders who are set to retire from Rajya Sabha in 2024?

Some prominent leaders have already been sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party twice consecutively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier suggested in August that Rajya Sabha leaders should contest Lok Sabha elections.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

article-main
Image Source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Several senior leaders of the BJP are set to retire from the Rajya Sabha in 2024. Some prominent and powerful leaders have already been sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party twice consecutively. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier suggested in August that Rajya Sabha leaders should contest Lok Sabha elections. 

Which leaders will retire from Rajya Sabha in 2024?

The terms of many senior ministers, including BJP President JP Nadda, are ending in April.

BJP's Rajya Sabha members with terms ending in April also include Anil Agarwal, Anil Baluni, Ashok Vajpayee, Anil Jain, Prakash Javadekar, Kanta Kardam, Sushil Modi, Samir Oraon, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, GVL Narasimha Rao, Ajay Pratap Singh, Kailash Soni, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, DP Vats, and Harnath Singh Yadav. 

Cabinet ministers including Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri, Narayan Rane, and Purushottam Rupala are also completing their terms.

What will BJP do with the leaders who will retire?

BJP might field some of them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Some media reports suggest that discussions are underway regarding the electoral plans for ministers like Pradhan, Vaishnaw, Rupala, and Mandaviya. 

A meeting of BJP's national secretaries, chaired by party president JP Nadda, is also scheduled at the party headquarters. 

According to an NDTV report, the agenda of the meeting might include preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and a review of the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.' 

Additionally, preparations for the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya on January 22 and the Ram Lala Darshan campaign starting on January 25 will be discussed. 

Changes in the responsibilities of state in-charges are also possible.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

3 Best Sites To Buy Snapchat Followers

Meet woman who gave up property worth Rs 2500 crore to marry a common man, she is daughter of...

Meet IFS officer Apala Mishra, doctor who left practice for UPSC, cracked exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

Meet the girl who is set to become leader of North Korea after dictator Kim Jong Un

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE