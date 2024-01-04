DNA Explainer: What will BJP do with its leaders who are set to retire from Rajya Sabha in 2024?

Some prominent leaders have already been sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party twice consecutively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier suggested in August that Rajya Sabha leaders should contest Lok Sabha elections.

Several senior leaders of the BJP are set to retire from the Rajya Sabha in 2024. Some prominent and powerful leaders have already been sent to the Rajya Sabha by the party twice consecutively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier suggested in August that Rajya Sabha leaders should contest Lok Sabha elections.

Which leaders will retire from Rajya Sabha in 2024?

The terms of many senior ministers, including BJP President JP Nadda, are ending in April.

BJP's Rajya Sabha members with terms ending in April also include Anil Agarwal, Anil Baluni, Ashok Vajpayee, Anil Jain, Prakash Javadekar, Kanta Kardam, Sushil Modi, Samir Oraon, Sakaldeep Rajbhar, GVL Narasimha Rao, Ajay Pratap Singh, Kailash Soni, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, DP Vats, and Harnath Singh Yadav.

Cabinet ministers including Bhupender Yadav, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mansukh Mandaviya, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hardeep Singh Puri, Narayan Rane, and Purushottam Rupala are also completing their terms.

What will BJP do with the leaders who will retire?

BJP might field some of them in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Some media reports suggest that discussions are underway regarding the electoral plans for ministers like Pradhan, Vaishnaw, Rupala, and Mandaviya.

A meeting of BJP's national secretaries, chaired by party president JP Nadda, is also scheduled at the party headquarters.

According to an NDTV report, the agenda of the meeting might include preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and a review of the 'Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.'

Additionally, preparations for the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya on January 22 and the Ram Lala Darshan campaign starting on January 25 will be discussed.

Changes in the responsibilities of state in-charges are also possible.