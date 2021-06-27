DNA Explainer: What is the 'Ayodhya Vision Document'?

The Ayodhya Development Authority has hired an international consultant to draft the Ayodhya Vision Document which is a blueprint and a vision document for the overall development of Ayodhya. The vision document has already been presented before the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A list of 27 projects that will be implemented as part of the development plan has been handed over. The Ayodhya Vision Document will soon be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd has prepared the vision document with the help of nearly 5000 citizens and 500 tourists. The document aims to generate four lakh jobs and eight lakh indirect jobs in the UP city as a Ram temple comes up.

What is the Ayodhya Vision Document

The vision document proposes to construct four main Lord Ram gates in the city, which will be inspired by the design of Ram Mandir.

Ramayana Spiritual Forest will be constructed in 2300 acres, which will also house Ramayana Spiritual Theme Park.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a 65-km long ring road in Ayodhya at a cost of 2588 crores.

The Ayodhya Development Authority is looking to turn the city into a religious and tourism attraction, from developing a greenfield township to a new airport.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and Culture Department plan to build a tourism facility center and international museum worth around Rs 200 crore.

The city's main road is also being widened and a new road is being developed from Sugriva Fort to Ram Mandir.

The plan also includes extending the route from Shringar Haat to Shri Ram Mandir as well as developing Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg.

With the creation of new employment opportunities in spiritual tourism, retail, and trade, public administration is also expected to come up.

For tourists visiting the city, Dharamshalas will be constructed at six entrances on the highway of Ayodhya.

Nearly 27,000 trees of 88 species from the Valmiki Ramayana era are being planted in the city.