DNA Explainer: How is 'Delhi Chalo' different from Farmers' Protest of 2020?

Unlike in 2020, strict security measures are in place, including barbed wire, cement barricades, and roadblocks, to prevent farmers from reaching Delhi.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Farmers from Punjab on Tuesday morning commenced their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press for their demands, after a meeting with two Union ministers over their demands, including legal guarantee to MSP for crops, remained inconclusive.

Sarwan Singh Pandher -- general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, while referring to the deadlock with the Centre over their demands, said they did not want a new committee concerning their demands, saying any committee would have meant putting the issue on the back burner.

He claimed that they were getting immense support from the farmers in Haryana.

Following a second round of meetings that lasted more than five hours with the Centre late on Monday, Pandher said, "We do not think the government is serious about any of our demands. We do not think they want to fulfil our demands. Tomorrow, we will march towards Delhi at 10 am."

However, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who, along with Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, attended the second round of talks with the farm leaders, said a consensus was reached on most issues and a formula was proposed for resolving some others through the formation of a committee.

"We are still hopeful that farmer bodies will hold talks. We will try to resolve issues in the coming days," Munda said after the meeting.

How is 'Delhi Chalo' different from Farmers' Protest of 2020?

    Reasons for protest:

        In 2020, farmers protested against three agricultural laws, leading to their repeal in 2021.
       The 'Delhi Chalo' movement was initiated, demanding a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's formula, debt waiver, pensions, and withdrawal of cases from the previous protest.

    Leadership:

        The current protest is led by different unions, with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' movement.
        Notable absentees from the leadership include Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Singh Charuni who led the protests in 2020, with Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher taking the lead.

   Security Measures:

        Unlike in 2020, strict security measures are in place, including barbed wire, cement barricades, and roadblocks, to prevent farmers from reaching Delhi.
        Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi, and borders between states have been sealed.

    Government Response:

        Negotiations between farmers and the government began before the 'Delhi Chalo' march.
        The government agreed to withdraw cases against protesters from the previous agitation but did not provide a legal guarantee for MSP, despite farmer demands.

(With agency inputs)

