DBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2023 announced for first batch: What is Delhi Board, how is it different from CBSE?

Photo: File (Image for representation)

The first-ever Secondary Certificate Assessment (SCA)/Class 10 and Senior Secondary Certificate Assessment (SSCA)/Class 12 Results 2023 have been released by the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) today. The official website at dbse.co.in or delhiboard.org.in is where students who took the Delhi Board examinations for the current academic year may verify their results.

Within a few days, the students' mark sheets for the DBSE Class 10th and 12th will be available at their individual schools. It is advised that students thoroughly evaluate their grade reports and get in touch with the school administration if there are any inconsistencies.

A total of 1,594 learners enrolled for the Class 10 test this year; 1,582 of the students showed up, and 1,574 of them qualified. For students in Class 10, the total pass score is 99.5%. While male applicants pass with a 99.0% success rate, female candidates succeed with a 99.6% success rate.

Regarding Class 12 learners, 674 of them enrolled for the exam this year, and 667 of them showed up. 662 people out of the total passed the test. For students in Class 12, the total pass rate is 98.2%. In comparison to male applicants, female students pass with a pass percentage of 98.9%.

What is DBSE (Delhi Board of School Education)?

In 2021, the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) was developed. In order to promote advanced learning for senior secondary classes, the Delhi government created 20 schools of specialised excellence in four fields: STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-End 21st Century Skills.

READ | Explained: Indian government's mobile blocking, tracking system launching on May 17

Through an aptitude exam, pupils were admitted in Class 9 across every subject and Class 11 in the STEM domain at the DBSE-affiliated schools. Two terms were used to perform the DBSE Secondary Certificate Assessment (SCA). This year, the second round of term-end exams took place between March 10 and March 29.

Additionally, there were two periods for the DBSE Senior Secondary Certificate Assessment (SSCA). Between March 10 and March 27, the second term-end assessment was held. The majority of evaluation methods rely primarily on a final test with marks to evaluate pupils.

This emphasises the memorization of textbooks and rote instruction. Additionally, it has very rigorous guidelines about the courses that may be studied and the format of tests.

Since high-stakes board examinations are now a major source of stress for many children, and have a negative effect on their wellness, DBSE was established. Making assessments a regular component of the teaching-learning process and utilising assessments as instruments for learning rather than only to evaluate student progress are topics that are rarely ever discussed.

Students can develop their practical, creative, analytical, and problem-solving abilities by taking well-designed examinations. The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) was established by the Government of NCT of Delhi in light of this.

How different is DBSE from CBSE?

In contrast to CBSE, which is centralised across the country, DBSE is the state-level education board of education in Delhi, as the name would imply. The two boards have distinct curriculums from one another.