Blanket of dust covers Delhi: Reason behind sudden dust storm in NCR explained

Not just Delhi NCR, dust storms hit several other parts of North India on Monday night with dust raised by strong gusty winds of 40-75 kph.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) are witnessing a sudden change of weather with dust raising winds, thunderstorms and dust storms. Residents of Delhi NCR shared visuals of their hazy surroundings and dust storms in their parts.

 

 

 

 

The sudden weather change also impacted the air quality in parts. Not just Delhi NCR, dust storms hit several other parts of North India on Monday night as dust raised by strong gusty winds of 40-75 kph covered several cities

“Dust storm/gusty winds with speed of 40-75 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Nuh (Haryana). Dust storm/Thunderstorm with rain (followed by rain) and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of Kosali, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” the Regional Met Centre Delhi informed Tuesday early morning.

 

 

Why Delhi is covered with a blanket of dust?

The sudden dusty outsides are due to dust storms and dust arising from cyclonic circulation in neighbouring Rajasthan. North Rajasthan is experiencing an ongoing dust storm situation. With temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius prevailing in several parts of North India, accompanied by lack of rains. Strong winds blowing over a dry earth has played a part in the dust blanket, according to experts.

 

 

