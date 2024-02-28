Watch: Telugu actress Sowmya Janu hurls abuses at traffic home guard, rips his clothes, video goes viral

The incident happened when the actress Sowmya Janu, driving her Jaguar car in the wrong direction in Banjara Hills, was halted by a traffic home guard who was doing his duty.

In a shocking incident in the upscale Banjara Hills area of Hyderabad, Telugu actress Sowmya Janu was seen assaulting a traffic home guard who was on duty and stopped her for taking the wrong route. And the video of her is now going viral

The incident happened when the actress, driving her Jaguar car in the wrong direction in Banjara Hills, was halted by a traffic home guard who was doing his duty. According to the timestamp on the video, this incident took place on Saturday evening around 8:24 pm.

People who were there said that despite efforts by bystanders to intervene, the actress continued her aggressive behavior. The situation escalated when she physically attacked the traffic home guard, who was recording the incident on video. Shockingly, Sowmya tore the home guard's clothes and confiscated his phone.

After the assault, the traffic home guard complained to the Traffic Home Guard Banjarahills Police Station, gave details of the incident, and submitted evidence using the viral video. The police promptly registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The video has gone viral on social media, leading to public outcry and demands for strong action against Sowmya Janu.