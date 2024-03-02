Watch: Rihanna sets stage on fire with her electrifying performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Popstar Rihanna is currently in India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The popstar set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance in Jamnagar and her videos from the grand event is going viral on social media.

As Rihanna took the center stage at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, the popstar turned it into a concert. She was seen performing some of her all-time hits including Rude Boy, Pour it Up, Diamonds, Wild Things, and so on.

Rihanna performing “Work” in India tonight https://t.co/i3SUdiCrzs — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 1, 2024

As rocking her performance was, Rihanna also dazzled in a green shimmery bodycon dress. She kept her locks opened and her dance moves were the highlight of her performance.

Rihanna performing at a wedding in India.

pic.twitter.com/Oz957TnkfX — Complex (@Complex) March 1, 2024

Rihanna also delivered a speech for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant expressing gratitude for inviting her and said, “She remarked, "Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight... In honor of Anant and Radhika’s wedding... Thank you for having me here." Continuing, she conveyed her well wishes, saying, “May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.”

Rihanna’s speech during her ambani pre wedding festival performance in India pic.twitter.com/TZifOMvT2a — (@iammumus) March 1, 2024

The Barbadian singer, businesswoman, and actress is charging a whopping amount to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. While the exact amount has been kept under wraps, industry reports state that Rihanna charges anywhere between Rs 12 crore ($1.5 million) to Rs 66 crore ($12 million) to perform at a private event.

Meanwhile, all the A-listers from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh have been invited for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash.