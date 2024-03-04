Watch: Rashmika Mandanna turns presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, looks mesmerising in off-shoulder dress

Rashmika Mandanna presented the newly introduced Best Art Direction Award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 which was won by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc.

Rashmika Mandanna has become a household name in Indian cinema. Her recent role as Gitanjali in the blockbuster movie Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has grabbed attention. Recently, she traveled to Tokyo, where she proudly presented the Best Art Director award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Rashmika Mandanna presented the newly introduced Best Art Direction award which was won by 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc', a highly acclaimed anime series that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Rashmika shared pictures of her dazzling outfit for the event. She donned a glamorous off-shoulder golden dress featuring a deep neckline with intricate metallic designs. Her short hair and dewy makeup complemented the stylish look.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Japan was a place I've dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!!"

"Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It's amazing! Thank you Japan! Really! I love you! Truly! You are just toooo special.. I am going to keep coming back every year now," she sdded.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has completed filming for her upcoming movie 'Chhava.' She has an exciting lineup of projects, including 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule,' 'Animal Park,' 'D-51,' and 'Rainbow.'