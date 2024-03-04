Watch: Rashmika Mandanna turns presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, looks mesmerising in off-shoulder dress

Twitter
Headlines

Delhi LG approves draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land

Byju’s delays salaries of over 20000 employees, Raveendran blames…

Meet Azim Premji’s son, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, he is currently working for...

Meet Shivam Mishra, tobacco tycoon with cars worth over Rs 100 crore, owns watches expensive than Rolls-Royce, raided by

Anant Ambani was mocked as ‘bikhari’ in school, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani laughed after…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi LG approves draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land

Byju’s delays salaries of over 20000 employees, Raveendran blames…

Meet Azim Premji’s son, used to work at BPO, got Rs 2500000000 as gift, he is currently working for...

8 effective ways to lose belly fat

Oats vs Dalia: Which is healthier?

Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's children: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Indian Idol 14 grand finale: Vaibhav Gupta wins singing reality show, takes home Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in green at Anant, Radhika's pre-wedding bash; netizens say 'finally she changed...'

Anant Ambani hands Shah Rukh Khan a snake, Radhika Merchant can't stop laughing at Ambani bash; watch viral video

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna turns presenter at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, looks mesmerising in off-shoulder dress

Rashmika Mandanna presented the newly introduced Best Art Direction Award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 which was won by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 06:58 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Rashmika Mandanna
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rashmika Mandanna has become a household name in Indian cinema. Her recent role as Gitanjali in the blockbuster movie Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has grabbed attention. Recently, she traveled to Tokyo, where she proudly presented the Best Art Director award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Rashmika Mandanna presented the newly introduced Best Art Direction award which was won by 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc', a highly acclaimed anime series that has captivated audiences worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Animezonein (@animezonein)

Rashmika shared pictures of her dazzling outfit for the event. She donned a glamorous off-shoulder golden dress featuring a deep neckline with intricate metallic designs. Her short hair and dewy makeup complemented the stylish look.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Japan was a place I've dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!!"

"Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It's amazing! Thank you Japan! Really! I love you! Truly! You are just toooo special.. I am going to keep coming back every year now," she sdded.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has completed filming for her upcoming movie 'Chhava.' She has an exciting lineup of projects, including 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule,' 'Animal Park,' 'D-51,' and 'Rainbow.'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Meet woman, daughter of a sugar mill worker, who cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, her AIR was…

GG-W vs DC-W, Match 10 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar twin in black, Saif-Kareena exude royal vibes

Meet man who went missing for months, was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, now to launch new business

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE