Watch: Rajinikanth slammed for asking house help to move aside while posing with family at Ambanis' event in Jamnagar

Superstar Rajinikanth attended the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities with his wife Latha Rajinikanth, and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, have created a buzz on social media. Several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the ceremony.

Superstar Rajinikanth also attended the festivities with his wife Latha Rajinikanth, and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He was seen happily greeting the paparazzi. However, some netizens noticed that he politely asked his house help to step aside before posing with his family, catching their attention.

Watch video:

However, some find it offensive. One of the social media users wrote, "@rajinikanth what's this, I'm shocked, what people think is different what people are is actually different. Even if it's a family pic the way waving hand in public to a human itself seems different." The second one said, "I feel for the lady's dignity, she was shown her place. If only she had a similar kind of money, she wouldn't have felt insulted."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Diljit Dosanjh performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash and set the stage on fire with his energy. He was seen interacting with his Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and even sang a song for her making her show off her thumkas. Diljit introduced Kareena on the stage by saying, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (There might be Rihanna and Beyonce but for us it's Kareena)," which left the actress blushing on stage as the crowd cheered for her.

Diljit Dosanjh then sang Proper Patola for the actress and Kareena then showed off her sexy thumkas while Saif Ali Khan clapped for the actress from the side. Kareena was seen looking gorgeous in a golden shimmery saree and completed her look by making a high bun.

Netizens reacted to Diljit and Kareena's fun banter at Ambani's pre-wedding event. One of the comments read, "Lmaoo u can tell DD is a huge fan. So cute." Another user wrote, "I love Bebo & Diljit’s friendship. They’re always posting each other’s accomplishments on ig too. Lovedddd them as a jodi in Udta Punjab." Another comment read, "Diljit feeling flirty towards Kareena in front of Saif." Another user wrote, "Those moves of Kareena And Diljit bass ab aur mat Dil jeet bhai …saddi ta aa hi Rihanna aa hi Beyonce."