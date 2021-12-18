WATCH Priyanka Chopra's reaction to hubby Nick Jonas' hilarious video with President Joe Biden

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra was fumed over a news publication that addressed her as 'wife of Nick Jonas.' Her take grabbed attention, and many supported Priyanka's discontent as valid. Priyanka and actor-songwriter Nick Jonas look adorable together, and they always come up with their PDA moments. Their pictures on social media become viral instantly, and they keep complimenting each other's work too.

On one side, Nick is a proud hubby and he's bragging about Priyanka playing an important character in action-thriller, 'Matrix Resucrations,' due for next week release. On the other side, Priyanka had a great laugh at Nick's latest video collaboration with US president Joe Biden. Nick shared a reel on his social media, where he and his bros, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, promoted the vaccination drive in the White House with president Joe.

In the video, Joe Jonas shouts, "Bing Bong" and Nick jumps and tellingly asks, "Are you vaccinated?" Then Kevin pops out and says "Yes" to him. Nick asks, "Who's the president, man?" and Joe Jones shouts, "Byron." This hilarious banter continues for a while, and then the camera pans to president Joe Biden, who's holding the phone, and acts like he's making the reel.

Check out Nick's funny reel

This video has already garnered more than two million views, and it also grabbed Priyanka's attention. Chopra shared the reel on her stories and claims it as 'Too Funny." Apart from Chopra, the netizens are also finding Jonas collaboration with Biden uproarious.

Check out Priyanka's reaction (Image source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)





Even though Priyanka has made an impression in the west, she is deliberate to stay true to her roots. While promoting the fourth instalment of 'Matrix,' the 'Dostana' actress spoke to television host Rasha Goel and said, "You can take me out of India but you can't take India out of me. My culture or me being who I am just sort of goes with me in a bubble wherever I'm. So I never feel like I'm away from home at all. My home is always with me, my mandir is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar is always with me. So you know I'm good. I don't ever feel that way." She further asserted that she wanted to be pro-active in Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

Apart from 'Matrix 4,' Priyanka will be seen in the international web series 'Citadel,' and 'Jee Le Zaraa,' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.