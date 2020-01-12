Watch: Fans celebrate Allu Arjun's entry in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' with firecrackers inside movie theatre

Allu Arjun's movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' released in theatres today. The movie, much like Rajinikanth's Darbar and Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvar, has received a lot of love. In fact, Allu Arjun fans went ahead to the extent of using firecrackers inside the movie theatre halls.

In a video that is now going viral, Allu Arjun fans can be seen celebrating his entry in various ways. While some fans danced in front of the screens with party poppers, some other fans burnt firecrackers. Other moviegoers whistled at Allu and the fans.

Here are some of the reactions:

Scenes at #kumaran cinemas Madipakkam Chennai for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Fdfs @alluarjun fan following is Too huge ATB for its grand success #Trivikram Garu and his team @Sivasakthicinem pic.twitter.com/TuomIoo8XZ — Dhanus Kumar Raja (@EditorDhanus) January 11, 2020

Em Movie @alluarjun anna gap echina Blockbuster Movie echav total one man show #Trivikram sir magical words and screenplay @MusicThaman Music and Bgm More than Blockbuster overall #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AVPLFromTomorrow #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/IPDH5kOG1G — JR NTR FAN (@nandakumarsep26) January 12, 2020

The audience reviews of the movie are out too. Most of the viewers have tagged Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' a blockbuster.

Take a look:

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo: 3.25/5. Trademark #Trivikram brand family drama which scores well in emotions & comedy, with #Stylishstar #AlluArjun in top form. He entertains as well as performs well. Smooth@MusicThaman is the USP of the film Murli Sharma's role is extraordinary — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 12, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramuloo Guruji sir, Guruji anthe Watch the magic unfold on big screen It's a hat-trick for the combo @alluarjun and #Trivikram sir Congrats @GeethaArts @hegdepooja @MusicThaman — Sai Sreenivas KN (@imSaiSreenivas) January 12, 2020

#AlaVaikunthapurramloo :@alluarjun's dances, comic timing and performance will be a treat for everyone. Production values, BGM, Cinematography are major assets. Decent First Half & Excellent Second Half. Overall, A #Trivikram mark entertainer. Rating : 3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/jaxCMucfOL — Parota (@THEPAROTA) January 12, 2020

Hatrick hits for @alluarjun - #Trivikram combo Julayi - SOS - Avpl #AlluArjun best performance Comedy - Emotions - Elevations @hegdepooja performance is Simple & best as well @MusicThaman BGM & mindblowing visuals & songs#AlaVaikuntapurramuloo#AVPL — CensoReports (@Censoreports) January 12, 2020

Introduction Fight. Cafe Scene . Oba Interval Fight. Phone Warning Scene. Torchbearer Scene. Climaxx#AravindhaSametha #Trivikram Inthakantey Elevation Scenes inkemi Kavali. — Sai Mohan #JrNTR (@Sai_Mohan_999) January 11, 2020

Block buster written all over. Excellent first half .. followed by superb second half.. Allu Arjun stands out and chemistry with Pooja was on.. @MusicThaman BGM was terrific .Clean Sankranti winner . Big salute to #Trivikram .. maatalu tootalaa pelayi.. #AlaVaikunthapuramuloo — Dilip Venkat (@dilluvenkat) January 11, 2020

Ground fight Omgdaddy bunny styling Brahmaji warning scene Port scene Board meeting scene Ramuloramulaa song Srikakulam song fight Pakadesadu bunny.. Ty #trivikram sir & @MusicThaman sir Perfect entertainer for this pongal #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo — Kiran (@Kiraan__) January 12, 2020

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' has been working well not only in India but also in New Zealand and the USA. While in New Zealand, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', minting $34,625 beat Baahubali 2's record of $21,290 in its premiere show, the movie beat Darbar and Sarileru Neekevvar in the USA by earning $590,216. Sarileru Neekkevvaru earned $417,559 on its first day, while Darbar minted $274,883 on its third day.