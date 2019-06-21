Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Vijay Sethupathi’s 'Sindhubaadh' release postponed infinitely after Baahubali makers file complaint for unpaid dues

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sindhubaadh was expected to release in theatres on Friday, June 21, 2019

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 01:40 PM IST

Vijay Sethupathi’s 'Sindhubaadh' release postponed infinitely after Baahubali makers file complaint for unpaid dues
Vijay Sethupathi, Vijay Sethupathy, Sindhubaadh, Baahubali

Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh was expected to release in theatres on Friday, June 21. The movie however has come into trouble following non-payment of dues. Arka Media Works, the makers of Baahubali, filed the case against Sindhubaadh's producer Rajarajan.

Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Media Works gave Tamil Nadu distribution rights to K Productions, which is being headed by Rajarajan. Despite Baahubali's massive success, Rajarajan did not settle dues with Shobu and Prasad. K Productions have reportedly managed to pay only Rs 12.5 crore out of the theatrical rights bought for the epic blockbuster for Rs 28 crore. Rajarajan took a loan from the producers for the rest of the amount.

The Baahubali makers thus had to file a case against Rajarajan's films Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Sindhubaadh as compensation for the money owed to them. The Hyderabad high court has also issued an interim stay against the releases till the dues are settled.

There was uncertainity over the release of Vijay Sethupathi’s film since a long time. However trade expert Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the same by tweeting, "National multiplexes in Chennai and Chengalpet refuse to slot @VijaySethuOffl biggie #Sindhubaadh in their Friday (June 21) programming chart till they get a green signal from Digital Service Providers (DSP). [sic]"

Read his tweet here:

Reports in India Today state that Rajarajan tried to associate with another producer but theatre owners maintained that they won't be able to screen the film without a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Digital Service Providers (DCP). The DCP, of course, refused from providing an NOC since the case is in court.

Sindhubaadh is directed by Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Arun Kumar. The movie is produced by SN Rajarajan and Shan Sutharsan under the production banners Vansan Movies and K Productions.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor, other posts at dsssbonline.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.