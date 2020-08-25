'Under treatment but improving, don't fall for rumours': Folk singer Sharda Sinha appeals to fans

Amid rumours that folk singer Sharda Sinha, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is on the ventilator, the Padma Bhushan awardee said she is under treatment and she is seeing improvement.

In a live video, her son said she is undergoing treatment and requested all her fans not to fall for rumours.

He then shared a video from the singer who recorded it for her fans from the hospital bed. She said that she is under treatment and she is seeing improvement.

"I am under treatment. I have heard that there are some rumours regarding my health. I request you not to fall for them. I cannot say anything about it as of now, but I am seeing improvement. I request you to follow the official page for my health," she said.

"It is difficult but I will be better because of your prayers and will soon come out and meet you. But I request you to not fall for rumours," she said.

She had said last week that she has tested positive for coronavirus via a self-shot video on Facebook, where she revealed about contracting the virus to her fans.

Recipient of Padma Bhushan, Sharda Sinha is a Maithili-language folk-singer from Bihar. She also sings in Bhojpuri and Magahi languages.

Her Maithili version of the Chhath Puja themed song `Ho Dinanath` is widely appreciated by many. In 2018, Sinha was awarded Padma Bhushan, India`s third-highest civilian award, on the occasion of 69th Republic Day.