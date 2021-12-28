Trouble for 'RRR', 'Jersey' as Delhi Govt shuts downs theatres amid COVID-19 cases surge

As the Delhi government imposed restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes have once again been ordered to shut down. More states are expected to follow similar protocols to avoid the impending third wave of the novel Coronavirus in the country.

Amid this news, the future for two big films, 'Jersey' and 'RRR' hangs on a loose thread. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have been appearing on multiple television reality shows and events to promote their upcoming sports drama 'Jersey'. It was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on 28 August 2020 and now, its releasing on the last day of the year, 31 December 2021. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is an official remake of his Telugu film of the same name that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles.

Even more curious is the case with the pan-India film 'RRR' which is set for a theatrical release on 7 January 2022. Fans and moviegoers have waited with bated breath for this S. S. Rajamouli's period-action adventure since its his first release after the magnum-opus 'Baahubali' films. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles with Ajay Devgn playing a pivotal cameo. Initially scheduled for theatrical release on 30 July 2020, the film has already been delayed multiple times. In February 2020, the release date was shifted to 8 January 2021 coinciding with the festival of Makar Sankranti across the nation. On 25 January 2021, the film's release was pushed to 13 October 2021 and was later postponed again because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In October 2, 2021, ahead of S. S. Rajamouli's birthday on 10th October, the new release date for 'RRR' was announced as 7th January 2022. The makers want the audience to view the larger-than-life film on the big screen itself and thus, have been patiently waiting since last two years to release on theatre chains across India.

It would be better to wait for the official confirmation from the production houses behind 'Jersey' and 'RRR' if they plan to move ahead with their present release dates or push it further.