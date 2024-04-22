Twitter
'Trolling mentally affecting my family': Chinmay Mandlekar reacts after netizens slam him for naming his son Jehangir

Chinmay Mandlekar was slammed by social media users for naming his son Jehangir.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 01:53 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Chinmay Mandlekar, who works in Marathi and Hindi films, broke his silence after he received backlash for naming his son after a Mughal Emperor, Jehangir.

The actor, who tied the knot with Neha Mandlekar in 2009, was slammed by social media users online. Now, the couple has took to Instagram and reacted to trolling and hateful messages they received for their son's name.

In the video, Chinmay can be heard saying, "I have time and again defended myself and justified why I named my son Jehangir. We have always been trolled because of his name and it has caused distress to our family. We have always received vulgar, indecent and hateful comments because of this."

He added, "I have received a lot of love and praises for playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, not only in Maharashtra but across the country and even outside the country. But now, I want to very politely say this that I will not do Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's roles."

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were criticised for naming their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. When they named their first son Taimur in 2016, people didn't like it because it was the same name as a historical Turkish leader. But Saif and Kareena said it actually means 'iron', not the Turkish invader.

While speaking to The Guardian in 2021, Kareena stated, "Honestly, these are names that we just liked; it’s nothing else. They are beautiful names and they’re beautiful boys. It’s unfathomable why somebody would troll children. I feel terrible about it, but I have to just focus and get through it. I can’t be looking at my life through the trolls."

