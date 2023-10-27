Headlines

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

This Padma Bhushan awardee, who is regarded among the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, has once worked as a makeup artist, that too at the peak of his stardom.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 09:26 PM IST

What differentiates an ace artiste from other performers is the dedication towards learning and having that 'hunger' to correct oneself. Even after acting in more than 230 films, across several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali, this Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri actor says, "I'm still learning." 

In this superstar's illustrious filmography, there is an interesting and unknown fact about him. When this actor was enjoying fame and superstardom, he went on to become a make-up artist, and he worked as a crew member in Sylvester Stallone's action blockbuster Rambo III (1988). 

The superstar who worked in the makeup department of Rambo III is...

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, the OG pan-India star has worked behind the camera and has directed and written blockbusters in India. In the mid-80s, Kamal worked as a make-up artist on Rambo III, to learn prosthetics makeup. When Kamal appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his last blockbuster Vikram, he opened up about his stint as a makeup artist in Rambo III. He said,  "I was working in the backlot. I made all the bumps on Mr Stallone’s face. I was learning makeup then and I was there for a month-and-a-half, learning prosthetic makeup. I wanted to learn the art because nobody wanted to learn that. It was such a pleasure because nobody knew me. I stopped at shops, drank cold drinks and I was walking in the street." 

Watch Kamal Haasan talking about his stint in Rambo III

Kamal's short stint in Hollywood, helped him to lead a revolution of makeup and prosthetics in India. Kamal's 1996 blockbuster Avvai Shanmugi was hailed for the comedy and Kamal's 'path-breaking' prosthetic work. The movie was even remade in Hindi as Chachi 420 (1997). On the work front, Kamal will be seen playing antagonist in Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

