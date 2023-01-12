Search icon
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

This is Thalapathy Vijay's first film with Rashmika Mandanna and his first film this year that too during the festival of Pongal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

File Photo

Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu has been released. However, as a piece of sad news for the fans, Varisu has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. The film leaked on the same day as its release. Varisu released worldwide on January 11. This is Thalapathy Vijay's first film with Rashmika Mandanna and his first film this year that too during the festival of Pongal. 

Varisu is already facing big competition with Thala Ajith's Thunivu. Both the films have a separate fanbase and audiences and are equally excited to witness the box office clash between two megastars.

However, Varisu was leaked on several torrent sites in full HD quality for free download. The story of it getting leaked is sure to be a big blow for the makers as it affects their earnings. 

Varisu has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. 

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)

