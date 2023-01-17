Thala Ajith’s Thunivu full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

File photo

Thunivu Movie Leaked Online: Thala Ajith‘s film Thunivu, which was released on January 11, has got leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites. Thunivu is doing good business at the box-office and Ajith fans are hailing the film as a full masala package. It is to be noted that Thunivu is Aith’s first release in this year.

Thunivu is facing stiff competition from Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the box-office. But it seems that Thunivu’s business at the box-office will now be dented as the film has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz.

But Thunivu is not the first film that has leaked on Tamilrockers and other piracy-based websites. Several films like Varisu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, and Anek among others have also leaked online.

