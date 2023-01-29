Telugu actor Naresh alleges estranged wife Ramya Raghupathi hired contract killers to murder him, seeks protection

Naresh with his third wife Ramya Raghupathi

Telugu actor Vijaya Krishna Naresh, known mononymously as Naresh, has alleged that his estranged wife Ramya Raghupathi threatened to kill him. The actor made these claims at a press meet in Hyderabad on Saturday and also requested the police to provide him with protection from her. Naresh and Ramya have been embroiled in a bitter war of words for months ever since he announced he is marrying actress Pavithra Lokesh.

Ramya is Naresh’s third wife. The two tied the knot almost a decade ago and have a son too. In July, Ramya alleged that Naresh had married Pavithra and was captured on video attempting to hit the two of them at a hotel. While Naresh initially denied he was dating Pavithra, he later announced he will be marrying her. He and Ramya are not divorced yet.

On Saturday, Naresh held a press conference in Hyderabad where he alleged that he decided to leave Ramya because she has multiple affairs and the two have not lived together for quite some time. As per a Times of India report, he claimed that Ramya is using her ‘political background’ to threaten him and is sending him death threats. He added that he learnt that Ramya has put a hit on him worth Rs 10 crore, hiring supari killers for the job. Naresh added that he would appeal to the court to provide him protection in light of these ‘revelations’. Ramya is yet to respond to these allegations.

Naresh has been married twice before. Pavithra was married to Suchendra Prasad in 2007, but the two are separated now. The two were rumoured to be romantically involved several times in the past but they always denied before admitting it last year.