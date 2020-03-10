Headlines

Entertainment

'Teddy' teaser: Arya-Sayyeshaa share glimpse of upcoming film on their first wedding anniversary

On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Arya and Sayyeshaa shared the teaser of their upcoming film, 'Teddy'.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 05:33 PM IST

It's been a year since Arya and Sayyeshaa tied the knot. The much-in-love couple entered marital bless in 2019, in Hyderabad. Their photos and videos from wedding ceremonies instantly went viral on the Internet. They do make for a fairytale couple and started dating while shooting for their first outing together, Ghajinikanth released in 2018. Soon after their wedding, Arya and Sayyeshaa were also seen in Kaappaan. Now they will next be seen in a film titled Teddy.

On the occasion of Arya and Sayyeshaa's first wedding anniversary, the makers unveiled the teaser of Teddy. In the video, we see a teddy bear talking and fighting while joining hands with Arya. The teaser also has a short glimpse of Sayyeshaa, who is paired opposite the actor. 

Arya shared the teaser with a caption stating, "Here’s the #Teddyteaser on a very special day of my life. Thanks, my wifey @sayyeshaa for being You. Happy birthday to my dear brother confidant @ShaktiRajan who has given me this memorable film Face throwing a kiss https://youtu.be/7LBWygU2Wd0 @immancomposer @StudioGreen2 @K9Studioz".

While Sayyeshaa wrote, "Here’s the #TeddyTeaser Its extra special as we celebrate @ShaktiRajan’s birthday..someone who is so intelligent, warm and like family to us! Happy Birthday! Hope you love this heartwarming teaser! @arya_offl @kegvraja @K9Studioz @immancomposer"

Sayyeshaa also wished Arya on their wedding anniversary with photos from their wedding. She tweeted, "Happy Anniversary to the man who completes me in every way possible! Life without you is unimaginable jaan. Love, excitement, stability and companionship all at the same time! I love you now and forever! #besthusband @arya_offl"

