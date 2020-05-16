Tamil director Arun Prasath dies in a road accident in Coimbatore

Debutant filmmaker Arun Prasath, who was eagerly waiting for the release of his maiden Tamil film 4G, died on Friday in a road accident in Mettupalayam, Coimbatore. According to a report in the Times of India, Arun was driving a bike and crashed it into a lorry and lost his life on the spot. He was an associate of filmmaker Shankar.

On hearing the news of his tragic death, Shankar took to his official Twitter account and tweeted, "Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive, and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends."

Arun’s debut film 4G, which is up for release soon, stars GV Prakash Kumar in the lead. The film also stars Gayatri and Sathish in major roles. Bankrolled by CV Kumar, 4G was announced back in 2016. The film has been struggling to find a theatrical release. GV Prakash tweeted in Tamil that he’s deeply saddened by the demise of his dear friend. He said Arun was always full of positivity.