Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI reacts to SC verdict, says team to visit Mumbai in due course

Following a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said its team will visit Mumbai to investigate the case further.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police launched a probe into the matter and did not find any foul play in its initial probe.

Bihar Police also registered an FIR in the matter on the basis of a complaint by Rajput's father KK Singh. While the case was handed over to the central agency earlier this month, the CBI is yet to visit Mumbai regarding the investigation. It has, however, registered an FIR in the matter.

Sushant's father has accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others of abetting the actor's suicide.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday handed over the probe to the CBI. The verdict came on a plea filed by actress Chakraborty who sought transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

"The investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. A CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details cannot be shared at this stage," CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the state government will provide all assistance to the CBI in its probe.

"The decision of Supreme Court on Sushant Singh Rajput death case regarding the transfer of the same to CBI is welcome. The state government will provide all assistance to CBI in the investigation," Deshmukh told reporters.

"SC in its observation has commended Mumbai Police`s investigation in the case. It must be said here that the Constitution of India mandates a federal structure," he added.

Deshmukh further said that as per Para 34 of the SC judgment, the state government will think on the matter. Para 34 of the judgment states that the possibility of a parallel investigation by Mumbai Police cannot be ruled out if an FIR is filed in Mumbai regarding the case.